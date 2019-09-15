|
|
Peggy Kolinski
Larsen - Peggy A. Kolinski, age 58, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. She was born on April 13, 1961 in Rhinelander, WI to the late Charles and Joyce Kropetz and resided in Boom Bay. In her later years, Peggy treasured the companionship of Fuzzy Asmus, and she will be truly missed.
Peggy is survived by her children, Jamie Pellum and Jonathan Kolinski; sister, Susan Lukas; and significant other, Fuzzy Asmus. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 8396 Steeple Hill Drive, Larsen.
Westgor Funeral Home, 1140 Appleton Road, Menasha, 720-0314, condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 15, 2019