Rothschild - Peggy Maureen Morasch (French/Burton) was born on November 15, 1944, in Jacksonville, FL to Ruth (Whitney) and Robert French. The family eventually moved to Neenah, Wisconsin, where she was raised. Peggy attended Neenah High School, where she met Steven Burton. They married and had six children. They moved to California in 1973, where Peggy lovingly raised her children. Steven Burton passed away in 1983. Later, she married Al Morasch, II in 1990, who was from Oshkosh, WI. The loving couple moved back to WI in 1996, where Peggy continued to raise her cherished children. Even though some lived around the country, she was always only a phone call away. Peggy bravely passed on November 16, 2020, after a long illness. She was surrounded by her husband and family from near and far. Undoubtedly, Peggy's favorite pastimes were doing her morning crossword puzzles; playing Words with Friends and Scrabble; watching "her" chipmunks, squirrels, and crows; rooting for the Packers; shopping for her many collections and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Al; her cat, Baby; and her six children: Debra (Chris) Bricker, Lori Barnes, Christopher (Christine) Burton, Richard Burton, Penny (Mike) Volosin, and Marni (Ryan) Mahoney. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Traci, Rachel, Mindi, Brian, Justin, Steven, Kylie, Michael, Zachary, Nicole, and Ella. She had two step-grandchildren, Kyle and Lylee. She also had 10 great-grandchildren: Olivia, Evelyn, Amelia, Izik, Lilly, Jeffrey, Makai, Rowen, Wilder, and Avery. She is also survived by her sister, Jennifer (Tim) Elwood, and niece, Amanda Elwood. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth (Weitz) and Robert French; her first husband, Steven Burton; her great-grandchild, Izabella, and her sister, Patricia.
The family would like to thank Doctors Gordon, Hoffman, and Lahren for assisting her in the last seven years of life. Special thanks to the ICU Team at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, where she peacefully passed.
Peggy did not want a funeral. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Humane Society of Marathon County (7001 Packer Drive Wausau, WI 54401). Peggy loved animals of all kinds.
~When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me I want no rites in a gloom-filled room. Why cry for a soul set free! Miss me a little, but not for long and not with your head bowed low. Remember the love that we once shared. Miss me, but let me go. For this journey that we all must take and each must go alone. It's all a part of the Master's plan. A step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick at heart go to the friends we know and bury your sorrows in doing good deeds. Miss me, but let me go.
