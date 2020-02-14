|
Penelope Boyer
Appleton - Penelope Boyer, 59, passed away on Thursday February 13, 2020. Penelope was born on October 13, 1960 in Appleton to Llewellyn and Gertrude (Jahnke) Boyer. She worked for many years at Valley Packaging.
Penelope is survived by her brother Sonny Boyer, half sisters Jackie (Donald) Van Toll, and Barbara (Chuck) Hagens, an Aunt Dorothy Blazek, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a half brother Bruce Ecker.
Penelope will be laid to rest by her parents at Riverside Cemetery on Thursday February 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. The family would like to thank the Agape house for Penelope's care throughout the years.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020