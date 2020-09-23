Penny Kay (Fredrick) Nennig



Penny Kay (Fredrick) Nennig passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 in Kalispell, Montana. She was born on January 17, 1961 in Neenah, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Norman and Una Fredrick.



Penny was a free-spirit who loved to travel. After traveling to Europe, she decided to live in Germany for a while.



Penny also loved adventures. With her dog Louie by her side, she made her home in Montana. While in Montana, Penny became an avid kayaker. She was often seen in the afternoons on Flathead Lake in Big Fork.



Penny loved to cook and was always trying out new recipes for friends and family.



But, most of all, Penny had a big heart and had the love of her family and many dear friends. She will be truly missed.



Penny is survived by her brother Mark (Roxanne) and her sisters Barbara (Richard) Knoll and Patti (Greg) Enloe; as well as her nieces and nephews.



Penny was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Danny L. Fredrick and her nephew Nikolas S. Fredrick.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the pandemic.









