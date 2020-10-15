Perry Lou Stolla
Neenah - Perry Lou Stolla, age 91 of Neenah, passed away early Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was born September 26, 1929 to the late George and Sarah Schneider and was married to the late John Richard Stolla for 54 years before his passing in 2011.
Perry Lou was a very talented and helpful person. She shared her talent and love of quilting and knitting with family, friends, and many charities. Hundreds of mittens and slippers were given to people every year, anxiously awaiting them as Christmas gifts. When she wasn't creating cozy gifts, Perry Lou loved reading.
Perry Lou loved teaching and taught well into her 80's in schools throughout the Fox Valley, as well as Sunday School at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Neenah. She was very active in church activities and their food pantry. She also enjoyed her garden and working in her flower beds.
Perry Lou will be missed daily by her family and friends. She is survived by her two sons: John Robert (Michael Clarke) Stolla, Neenah; and Thomas (Cindy) Stolla, Neenah; by two grandchildren: Matthew Van Lankveldt and Josie Stolla; and by great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings: Nancy (Gordon) Beck; Douglas (Joan) Schneider; and Muriel Nollan. She was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Cashman.
A private graveside service will be held for Perry Lou as she is laid to rest next to John Richard at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the staff of American Grand for their loving care and compassion throughout Perry Lou's stay.
