Pete (Walter A.) Lind
Appleton - Pete (Walter A.) Lind, 90, of Appleton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 27, 2019. He was born in Appleton on May 19, 1928 to the late Walter J. and Nellie (Hermus) Lind. He married Lois C. Johnson on February 7, 1948.
Pete worked on the Great Lakes Ore boat for a short time and then became a U.S Merchant Marine on troop transport ship until the end of WWII.
Pete was employed by Fairmont Foods for 24 years, Gateway Transportation for 10 years and he retired from Nash Finch in 1991 after completing 12 years with them. Hobbies of Pete's included; lock/safe repair and woodworking.
Survivors include; 1 son, John M. (Wendy) Lind, 1 daughter; Jenny S. (Steve) Albrecht, grandchildren; Tyler (Darcie) Lind, Jason (Kadee) Lind, Scott, Robert, Skylar Albrecht, great-grandchildren; Lilith, Alice, Lucas Lind, Nathaniel Miller, Damien, Dalton Albrecht, many nieces, nephews, his faithful dog; Peewee and his bird, Elvis.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents, wife; Lois C. Lind, son; Gary R. Lind, sister; Margaret(Evert) Rooyakkers, brother-in-law; Bernice (Jack) DeJardin, brother and sister-in-law; John J. (Marie) Lind, father-in-law and mother-in-law; Frank and Irma Johnson.
A private memorial service for Pete will take place at Valley Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been set up in Pete's name.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 3, 2019