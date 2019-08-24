|
Pete Wichman
Neenah - Peter "Pete" Wichman, age 60, of Neenah, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 after a battle with cancer. His family, friends and dog, Jasmine, were at his side. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Pete's life will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah. A full obituary will be in Sunday's edition of the paper. To view the full obituary and for online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 24, 2019