Peter A. Luebke
Appleton - Pete Luebke, age 56 of Appleton, was called home to his Savior on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. His unexpected passing was due to natural causes.
Pete was born in Appleton on July 29, 1962, son of the late Merlin and Betty (Warner) Luebke.
On April 3 of 1992, he married the love of his life, Deb, and together they shared twenty-seven years together. They traveled in their camper, went fishing, and enjoyed bowling. Pete loved spending time walking his dog Maverick, Friday nights downtown, and puttering in his yard.
Over the years he had been employed by Mares Electric, NEC, CMD, and most recently at Faith Lutheran Church. A faithful member there, he served not only as custodian, but also as a Worship Assistant and usher. Along with countless others, the people of Faith will miss Pete immeasurably.
Pete is survived by his wife: Deb Luebke of Appleton; a sister: Linda (Norbert) West, Jr. and a brother: David (Lynn) Luebke; his in-laws: Donald and Marjorie Hartwig; a sister-in-law: Sara Hartwig; and his dear niece and nephew: Jennifer (Jason) Fryar and James (Stacey) West.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister-in-law: Monica Hartwig.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Wichmann Funeral Home, located at 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton, and again at Faith Lutheran Church, located at 601 E. Glendale Avenue, on Wednesday morning, May 15, from 9:00 Am until 10:45 AM. The funeral service for Pete will follow at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, with Rev. Aaron Rosenau and Rev. Daniel Thews leading the worship service.
For more information or to share a memory of Pete, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2019