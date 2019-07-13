|
Peter C. King
Eau Claire - Peter C. King, 81, died Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Mayo Hospital - Luther Campus in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Born and raised in Appleton, Wisconsin the son of Peter L. and Alice (Prasher) King, he lived in Appleton and Middleton areas, until relocating to Merrillan, Wisconsin.
After graduating from Appleton High School in 1957, he was employed by Bausch and Lomb Optical Co. in Appleton. He joined the US Army in 1961, completing basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, with a specialization in automotive maintenance. After serving with the US Army, Peter was employed as an auto mechanic in the Madison WI area. He met his wife, Dorothy, while living and working in there. They were married in 1967, and lived in the Middleton area. In 1972 they moved to Merrillan WI and built a new home on the site of Dorothy's childhood home on the Halls Creek pond. They were married for 46 years, until she passed away in 2013. He was fond of his mother-in-law, Mabel Finn, who resided with them, as well as Dorothy's son Casey.
Upon his relocation to north central Wisconsin he was employed as a mechanic for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources station in Black River Falls. He worked there for 21 years until his retirement in 1999. He also did mechanic work for a local garage in Merrillan. His interest in mechanics and cars, as well as woodworking continued into his retirement. Since May of 2017, Peter has been a resident of Care Partners Assisted Living Center, Birch Street in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
An avid fisherman, he enjoyed fishing both locally as well as trips in northern Wisconsin and Canada. He and Dorothy made several annual trips to Mount Rushmore, South Dakota, enjoying the majestic scenery, Native American culture and adventure of a road trip. He was a member of the Merriilan Village Council. Another favorite pastime for Pete and Dorothy was to pick enough strawberries to fill the entire bed of his old truck, enjoying the end result of shortcake and jam. A serious sports fan, he followed both the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Peter L. and Alice King, his brother Daniel King, his mother-in-law, Mabel Finn, his step-son, Casey Doherty, brother-in-law Ray Waters, sister-in-law Sue Finn, niece Kimberly Finn and his wife Dorothy King.
He is survived by his brother Richard (Terry) King of Appleton and his sister, Judy DeWall of Albuquerque, NM, his sister-in-law Rosemary Waters, Alma Center and brother-in-law George Finn of Ojai, California, as well as two nieces Mary Waters, Geneva IL, Kelly Hofmeister of Ojai, CA and four nephews, John (Vickie) Waters, Greenwood, Dan (Gina) Waters, Osseo, Ned (Anna) Waters, Winter Garden FL and Mike Finn, Ojai, CA.
An interment service will be held for immediate family with burial at the East Lawn Cemetery in Alma Center, WI.
Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home of Hixton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 13 to July 14, 2019