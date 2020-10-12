1/1
Peter Greely
1962 - 2020
Peter Greely

Fremont - Peter L. Greely, age 58, of Fremont, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his home in Fremont. He was born on October 3, 1962 in San Antonio, TX, the son of the late Kenneth and Teresa(Zerbato) Greely. Following high school, Pete entered the US Army and served from January to August 1980. On March 18, 1983, Peter married Christina (Bartel) Greely at the courthouse in Appleton.

Pete ran his own business "Pete the Handyman" and did various jobs in the area for over 25 years. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors, but especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Peter is survived by his wife, Christina; his daughter, Amber (Terry Jr.) Puffe, New London; his son, Michael (special friend, Brianne Conklin) Greely; five grandchildren, Brianna and Brayden Puffe; and Peyton Conklin, Mackenzie and Kennesy Greely; three brothers, Daniel (Shirley) Greely, Clintonville, WI; Robert (Tammy) Greely, Kimberly; and Kenneth (Kimberly Brown) Greely, New London; his in-laws, Aaron and Bonnie Bartel; a brother-in-law, Douglas Bartel; four sisters-in-law, Carla(Dave)Noack, Clintonville; Colleen Bartel, Menasha; Catherine(Robert)Noack, Embarrass and Carmen(Mike)Colden; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Lewin Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Fremont. Pastor Doug Reinders will officiate. Inurnment will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Fremont. Visitation will be held at Lewin Funeral Home on Friday, from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm.








Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
OCT
16
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont
210 W. Main Street
Fremont, WI 54940
(920) 446-2288
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewin Funeral Home - Fremont

4 entries
October 12, 2020
Pete was a kind, caring and loving person. I will always remember him. It's hard to believe he's gone. I keep excpecting him to call.. What's comforting to know at least he's out of pain. He will never be for gotten. Your family are in my thoughts and prayers..........Michele Johnston

Michele Johnston
Friend
October 11, 2020
My sister, myself, and Mom always enjoyed our times with Peter. My mother often referred to the wonderful Italian lasagna dinner we had with Peter and family. The sharing of wine, our dog Teddy, deer sausage, conversations at breakfast, and our long friendship will be fondly remembered. He is out of pain and having the best available Italian beverage with family and friends in heaven. A toast to you Peter! Aeralyn and family
Aeralyn Holmes
Friend
October 11, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Peter was a very caring person, we are better people because of him.
May God bless your family in these hard times.
Paul Ziegler
Classmate
October 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss, my deepest sympathy and prayers to you and your family “Class of 1980”
Brenda Jacobs
Classmate
