Peter GreelyFremont - Peter L. Greely, age 58, of Fremont, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his home in Fremont. He was born on October 3, 1962 in San Antonio, TX, the son of the late Kenneth and Teresa(Zerbato) Greely. Following high school, Pete entered the US Army and served from January to August 1980. On March 18, 1983, Peter married Christina (Bartel) Greely at the courthouse in Appleton.Pete ran his own business "Pete the Handyman" and did various jobs in the area for over 25 years. He loved hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors, but especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.Peter is survived by his wife, Christina; his daughter, Amber (Terry Jr.) Puffe, New London; his son, Michael (special friend, Brianne Conklin) Greely; five grandchildren, Brianna and Brayden Puffe; and Peyton Conklin, Mackenzie and Kennesy Greely; three brothers, Daniel (Shirley) Greely, Clintonville, WI; Robert (Tammy) Greely, Kimberly; and Kenneth (Kimberly Brown) Greely, New London; his in-laws, Aaron and Bonnie Bartel; a brother-in-law, Douglas Bartel; four sisters-in-law, Carla(Dave)Noack, Clintonville; Colleen Bartel, Menasha; Catherine(Robert)Noack, Embarrass and Carmen(Mike)Colden; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Lewin Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Fremont. Pastor Doug Reinders will officiate. Inurnment will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Fremont. Visitation will be held at Lewin Funeral Home on Friday, from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm.