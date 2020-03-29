|
Peter J. Garavet
Neenah - Peter J. Garavet, age 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, March 20, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah. He was born on April 8, 1929 in Caspian, MI, son of the late Caesar and Margaret (Aldegarie) Garavet.
Peter graduated from Stambaugh High School in Stambaugh, MI in 1947, despite missing a year of school to take care of the farm after his father suffered a stroke. Post high school, he enlisted in the US Air Force for four years and was stationed in Japan, he was proud and spoke fondly of his service to our country. Peter worked in the iron mines for 24 years in Michigan's upper peninsula. Despite this work being hard and dangerous, he was thankful for what it provided to him and his family. When the iron mines closed, he went to northern Michigan to become a journeyman machinist. He did all of this while raising 5 children. Peter was employed with Fox River Tool and Kim Tech until his retirement. Peter was known by all his co-workers, friends and family as one of the hardest working people they knew.
Peter found the love of his life and married Mary Liberty on April 12, 1962. Peter was known back in the day as wild, and he often reflected that he was well aware that meeting Mary and the four girls saved his life. Peter and Mary had one son, Scott, born April 4, 1963. He was thankful for his family and loved them unconditionally. Mary preceded Peter in death on November 7, 2007.
Peter later became known as "Packer Pete" through his avid fandom and support of the Green Bay Packers. Joined by one of his grandchildren, Peter got a "Packer Pete" tattoo to exemplify that passion and because his granddaughter asked him to. He had a Packer license plate that proudly displayed his love of the Packers. Peter was a realist and an optimist when it came to Packers and always thought they had a chance to go to the Super Bowl every year.
Packer Pete loved trout fishing on the Brule, Paint and Crystal rivers. He often talked about all the brookies he caught. He was especially fond of deer hunting up north with Darrell, Loren, Clarence, Mike, Scott and Chris, he called those the good ole days. Peter and Mary camped every weekend in the summer and enjoyed the campfires and camaraderie. In his later years, Peter met a new group of friends and enjoyed dinner with them almost every day at the Golden Corral. Peter enjoyed playing cards and was one of the best poker players around, just ask those who played with him. If Texas Hold'em Poker tournaments were available during his prime, he would have found a great deal of success.
Survivors include his five children: Patricia (Jerry) Camps, Nancy Benson, Sandra (Joseph) Bozinski, Susan (Bob) Bruehl, Scott (Susan) Garavet; 10 grandchildren: Christy (Lance) Thompson, Heather Cannon, Jamie (Craig) Baehman, Stacie (Tom) Ludvigsen, Jason Holm, Jeremy Bozinski and fiancé, Megan Sowinski, Cody DeShaney and fiancé Jenna Giordana, Abby DeShaney, Ashley (John) Tardieu and Chase Garavet; 9 great-grandchildren: Hayden, Harrison, Cienna, Jameson, Kate, Lauren, Ryan, Quinn and Shayn; brother, James Garavet; sister, Elizabeth (Edward) Petroff; and brother-in-law, Ronald Sherwood.
Peter was preceded in death by his wife Mary Garavet; son-in-law, Loren Benson; two sisters; Rosie Sherwood, Delores (Arnold) Book; and sister-in-law, Lois Garavet.
Peter was a hell of man from a time gone by. Peter was kind, asked people how they were, thankful for what he had and honest as the day is long. When Peter made the decision that God was calling, he assured all of us that things are going to be okay and he taught us what grace truly looks like. They just don't make them like Peter anymore. His kindness and compassion is going to truly be missed.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in his name to support the honor flight and the Menasha Senior Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with Military Honors.
