Peter J. Garavet
Neenah - Peter J. Garavet, age 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, March 20, 2020. A visitation for Pete will be held at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Ave., on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M., at which time a memorial service will be held. Following Military Honors, Pete will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton.
Visitors are encouraged to wear Packer attire in loving remembrance of Pete. Online condolences may be left at www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
, 722-7151.