Peter J. Garavet
1929 - 2020
Peter J. Garavet

Neenah - Peter J. Garavet, age 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, March 20, 2020. A visitation for Pete will be held at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Ave., on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M., at which time a memorial service will be held. Following Military Honors, Pete will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton.

Visitors are encouraged to wear Packer attire in loving remembrance of Pete. Online condolences may be left at www.westgorfuneralhomes.com, 722-7151.




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
August 4, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
March 29, 2020
Scott and the rest of the Family, So sorry for your lose. We knew your Dad and were very happy to have known him. It is so hard to lose your parents. All the Best, John and Paula Kies
March 29, 2020
Sorry for your loss Scott. Sounds like he was a great father and an even greater human being! Mark Hermans
Mark Hermans
March 28, 2020
Pete was always loving and kind to me. Pete treated me with respect always, even during some regrettable times I faced. Remember the poker games, a game he taught me, one of the great memories of Pete I will always cherish. Those who knew him are blessed for it!
Dale Holm
Friend
March 27, 2020
Pete was such a kind, nice gentleman. My prayers for the family.
Cheryl Heale
Friend
