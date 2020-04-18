|
|
Peter J. Nett
Weyauwega - Peter "Pete" J. Nett went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
He was born on September 19, 1940 in Calumet County, son to the late Sylvester and Josephine (Franzen) Nett. Pete worked at Wolf River Sausage, Neimuth's and was owner of Nett's Meats. He was a drummer in his younger days and played in a local band Lonnie and the Sidewinders. He enjoyed deer hunting, duck hunting, the Green Bay Packers and Johnny Cash. Pete had a Christmas tree farm where there were many special times held with family and friends over the years.
Pete is survived by his children: Darla Nett Meshke and special friend Mike, Jon Nett and Joshua (Theresa) Nett; grandchildren: Alexis (Nic) Strong, Lane Nett and Eli Nett; his brothers and sisters: Paul (Yvonne), Sylvester, Ralph (Annette), Eugene (Connie), Linda (Tom) and Judy (Joseph).
Pete was preceded in death by his parents and his brother James.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tanya and the staff at Prairie Home Assisted Living House of Faith, for the love and care they provided dad over the years. We truly appreciate you always being there for him, when we were not able to be there. Also, thank you to Heartland Hospice for your care and support. May God bless you all, for what you do everyday.
Due to current state-mandated regulations, a Celebration of Life service will be held for Pete at a later time.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020