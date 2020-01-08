Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
N5589 County Rd. E
DePere, WI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
N5589 County Rd. E
DePere, WI
1931 - 2020
Peter J. VanDenBogart Obituary
Peter J. VanDenBogart

Freedom - Peter J. VanDenBogart, age 88, of Freedom passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Peter was born on July 29, 1931, son of the late Joseph and Nellie (VanDenBosch) VanDenBogart. He grew up and farmed in the Freedom area all of his life and was also a truck driver for Foremost for 26 years. Peter married Geraldine Aerts on May 17, 1956. He is survived by his wife Geraldine, his children, Dan (Vickie), Mark, Robert, James (Dorrie), Tony (Julie), Ron, and Peter Jr. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters-in-law, Pat (John) Geurtz, Marge Bursch, Shirlyne (Billy) VanDenBogart, JoAnn (Roland) Gasser and a brother-in-law, Red Beyers. Peter was preceded in death by a son Charles and many brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, N5589 County Rd. E, DePere with Fr. David Ruby officiation. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com.

The family would like to thank Unity Hospice for all the care given to Peter.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Remember
