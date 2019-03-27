Peter Timothy Heil



Neenah - Peter was born on July 9, 1956 to Joseph and Mary (Pagel) Heil. He passed away at the age of 62 on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Peter lived a simple life. He was always generous when it came to family and friends, yet, he never asked for anything from anyone. Peter loved the outdoors, and every day would find him either on the bus or walking wherever he wanted to go. His interests included the Green Bay Packers, fishing (especially ice fishing), Polka and Country music, watching westerns and volunteering in the community. His final request was to let everyone know he lived his life the best way he knew how.



Peter will be missed by his siblings: Joseph (Kathy) and their family; Mark (Kelly) and their family; John; and Susan.



As per Peter's wishes, there will be no service. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.











