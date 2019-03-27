Services
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Heil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Timothy Heil


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peter Timothy Heil Obituary
Peter Timothy Heil

Neenah - Peter was born on July 9, 1956 to Joseph and Mary (Pagel) Heil. He passed away at the age of 62 on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Peter lived a simple life. He was always generous when it came to family and friends, yet, he never asked for anything from anyone. Peter loved the outdoors, and every day would find him either on the bus or walking wherever he wanted to go. His interests included the Green Bay Packers, fishing (especially ice fishing), Polka and Country music, watching westerns and volunteering in the community. His final request was to let everyone know he lived his life the best way he knew how.

Peter will be missed by his siblings: Joseph (Kathy) and their family; Mark (Kelly) and their family; John; and Susan.

As per Peter's wishes, there will be no service. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
Download Now