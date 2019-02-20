Services
Phil A. Lemke


Appleton - Phil Arthur Lemke, age 89 of Appleton, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Phil was born in Appleton on March 13, 1929. Throughout his life, he enjoyed baseball and was an avid Milwaukee Brewers, Timber Rattlers, Appleton Foxes and Appleton Papermakers fan. Phil loved to read and was a dedicated employee of Conkey's Bookstore for many years until his retirement. He also loved dogs, listening to music and fishing.

Phil was preceded in death by his father and mother (Edward and Hilda Laura Elizabeth Jahnke-Lemke), twin brothers (Arthur and Wilbur Lemke), sister (Pauline Hurst), and brother-in-law (Marvin Hurst).

Phil is survived by his three brothers and their families: Marvin (Mary) Lemke, Robert (Boontin) Lemke, and Marty Lemke. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

The Lemke family would like to give thanks for and express their great appreciation to The Bridges of Appleton Nursing Staff and the Heartland Hospice Care Team for providing Phil with such exceptional care throughout the years.

Private services for Phil will be held and he will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Appleton.

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7-8

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 20, 2019
