Philip C. Armstrong
Shawano - On Monday, November 2, 2020, Philip Clifford Armstrong went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ while his loved ones shared hymns and their love for him.
He was born to William and Marillyn (Anglemier) Armstrong on Friday, March 13, 1953 in Pontiac, MI along with his triplet brothers Peter and Paul. He attended Pontiac Central High School (class of 1971) where he enjoyed playing trombone in band and cruising in his car nicknamed Captain America.
As the result of an auto accident, Philip was a quadriplegic for almost 50 years but maintained his independence and strong faith in Christ, quoting John 3:16 as his favorite. On August 7, 1993, he married the love of his life Judy Strong. She always made him smile and he made her laugh. They had 3 years together before God took her home.
After moving to Appleton to be closer to family, Philip loved to spend time with his 3 nieces playing cribbage, watching movies, decorating for the holidays and singing together. He proudly pointed out pictures of all of his many nieces and nephews to everyone who visited him. Philip had a great love for classic cars, NASCAR and trains. He went to countless car shows with Tim and Julie and enjoyed seeing every single car. He called Calvary Chapel, Appleton, his home church where he often sang in the choir and was a part of their Bible Studies. He was always appreciative of the special visits from members of the congregation. Philip also enjoyed singing with Appleton's Hallelujah Choir.
Philip is survived by his sisters Susan Armstrong (Zervos), Birmingham, MI, and Julie (Tim) Ebben, Moshawquit Lake, WI, and brothers Peter (Kathy) Summerville, SC; Paul, Bristol, TN; and Patrick (Wendy) Armstrong, Imlay City, MI as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Judy, brother-in-law Angelo Zervos, and niece, Emily Grace Ebben.
We want to say how grateful we are for the many people who have taken care of Philip throughout the years including Preferred Care-Menasha, Lakeland Care and Theda Care-Shawano, Also, a huge thanks to Hallmark Place, Kimberly, for all of your love and patience. Lastly, we so appreciate the hard work and dedication of the staff at Birch Hill Health Services who went above and beyond for him.
Due to CoVid restrictions, a Celebration of Life Service will be at a later date.
Thank you for always being there for us through every milestone in our lives & being such an encouragement & blessing to us. We will miss you.
Love, Broadway Beth, Stephie Lou Who & Dimples
For more information or to share a memory with the family, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
