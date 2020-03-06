Services
Philip Houk


1924 - 2020
Philip Houk Obituary
Philip Houk

Menasha -

Dr. Philip G. Houk, D.C., age 95, died March 4, 2020. He was born on November 26, 1924 in New London, WI the only child of Dr. Henry C. Houk, D.C. and Dr.

Josephine A. (Dorschner) Houk, D.C. He attended St. Mary High School, Menasha, University of Wisconsin and the Palmer School of Chiropractic in Iowa. Member of the armed forces WWII. Married Betty L. Wilson on May 24, 1947 in Cumberland, MD.

Survived by 5 sons: David (Nancy), Derrick, Daniel (Julie), Ivan, Stan (Dorrie) Houk; 4

daughters: Rebecca (Charles) Gleasner, Roberta Houk ("Dr. B.J."), Bonnie Much, Victoria (James) Stvitasky; 20 grandchildren,

28 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great

grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty, son-in-law Dick Much and grandson Randall Much.

Phil's family would like to thank the staff at Gardens of Fountain Way and Ascension Hospice.

It was Phil's wish to have no formal funeral service.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
