Philip McCormick
Neenah - Philip McCormick, age 75 of Neenah, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born August 4, 1945 to the late Eugene and Marie McCormick in Antigo, WI. After serving his country in the Army during the Vietnam War, Phil returned to the area where he married Patricia Fleischman in 1966. Together they moved to Neenah where they raised two daughters.
"Fearless Phil," as he was called by his friends and family, worked as an industrial salesman for many years, even establishing his own business, McCormick Marketing. He worked primarily with smaller shops and developed many long friendships as a result. He was a man of many hobbies, having interests in stamp collecting (which also provided many great friends), scuba diving, and metal detecting. He was a true believer in doing whatever it was that made you happy. He also enjoyed playing poker, fishing, hunting, watching Badger, Packer, and Brewer games and was known for his exaggerated stories and sense of humor. His favorite pastime, however, was spending time with his five granddaughters.
Phil is survived by his wife of 54 years, Pat; by his daughters: Anne (Jim) Nelson and Jen (Ryan) Hammerschmidt; by his five granddaughters: Ally, Hannah, and Kaitlyn Nelson; and Ellie and Tessa Hammerschmidt. He is further survived by his brothers: Dave and Mike; brothers-in-law: Fred and Bob; and sister-in-law, Jean; as well as by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother Neil; sister Mary; and in-laws, Fred and Ann Fleischman, Jerry, and Bill.
There will be no service held for Phil at this time.
Westgor Funeral Homes
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com