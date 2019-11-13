|
Phillip D. Lampert
Appleton - Phillip Dewey Lampert 87, of Appleton, formerly of Rolla Missouri, died Tuesday November 12, 2019. He was born in Oshkosh, WI on December 31, 1931, son of the late Phillip Sr. and Alice (Halligan) Lampert. Phillip married Beatrice Barlow in 1954; they enjoyed 48 years together before Beatrice preceded Phillip in death in November 2001. Phillip later married Helen (Steffens) Lampert on December 16, 2005.
Phillip proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He lived in Panama for five years from 1940-1945, as his father helped defend the Panama Canal from invasion by the Japanese during WWII. His family then moved to Rolla, Missouri where he lived from 1959-2005, where he was a member of both the Evening Optimist Club and the Knights of Columbus. Phillip worked for the U.S. Geological Survey as a Cartographer for 31 years, retiring in 1990. Phillip and Helen were members at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Appleton. He enjoyed reading, spending time outdoors, fishing and hunting. He and Helen enjoyed traveling together and spending time with friends and family.
Phillip is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Helen; his son Phillip (Janet), Jefferson City, MO; two step children: Tracy (David) Medendorp, Hortonville and Brian (Diane) Lampert, Appleton; grandchildren: Anna (Michael) Welch, Ali (Corey) Foster, Andrew Lampert, Justine Hansel, Bradley Hansel, Connor Lampert, Forrest Lampert, Shannon Gunderson, Chanell Sullivan, Celeste Sullivan and Lindsey Sullivan; and five great-grandchildren. He was further preceded in death by two step-children: Kathleen Gunderson and Kelly Sullivan; and four siblings.
Mass of Christian burial for Phillip will be 10:30 AM Friday November 15, 2019 at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 312 S. State Street, Appleton, with Fr. Jim Leary officiating. Visitation will be held at the church Friday morning beginning at 9:00 until 10:15 AM with Mass to begin at 10:30 AM. Burial will be at a later date in Rolla, MO.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019