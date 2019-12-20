Services
Phillip Eugene Taylor

Phillip Eugene Taylor Obituary
Phillip Eugene Taylor

Phillip Eugene Taylor, 76, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Born January 7, 1943, in Merrill, Wisconsin. He was the son of the late Gerald and Lillyann (Zipp) Taylor.

After Phil's graduation from Merrill High School—where he wrestled, played football and met his cherished wife, Joyce—he enlisted in the U.S. Army, proudly defending his country.

By 1967, he began his distinguished career in business. He gained management skills working for Kmart Corporation. Phil enjoyed a successful 30-year career with the Wickes Lumber Company while living in Appleton and supporting his family. He worked with talented and dedicated individuals in his multi-state district and the Vernon Hills headquarters. He challenged others to excel and was proud to see them and the company succeed. Phil was repeatedly recognized as a top manager and district Vice President. He moved to Fish Creek, Wisconsin, and retired at age 59.

He and Joyce enjoyed golfing, travelling, spending countless hours on their boat, "Priority I" and volunteering. His charitable work with the Door County and Greater Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity chapters and Wisconsin continued for many years.

Regardless of his boat name, family came first. He is survived by his daughters, Karla (Dan) Alberti and Brenda (Carl) Tummett; his favorite granddaughter, Veronica Tummett; his brother, Ronald (Cathy) Taylor; and four nieces and nephews; and caring, life-long friends. He is preceded in death by his wife Joyce, parents and sister, Elaine.

To honor his wishes and in lieu of a funeral service, his girls will scatter his ashes—just as he honored his wife. Memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity, at www.habitat.org, or to , at .

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
