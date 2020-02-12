Services
1949 - 2020
Appleton - Phillip John Schaetzel, age 71, passed away on February 8, 2020 at Randy's Lane in the loving care of the staff of his home. Phillip was born on January 6, 1949 to the late Edmund and Selma (Martin) Schaetzel. He grew up on a farm west of Appleton. Phillip was a former resident at Russet Court, an adult group home. There he met his caregiver and friend Gregg Hanlon. Gregg was able to bring Phillip into his home and care for him there with his wife Tina. Later, when Phillip moved into Randy's Lane, another local group home, he remained close to Gregg and Tina as well as "Grandma Ellen". They would go for rides in the country where Ellen would let Phillip be her guide. They would drive past farms near his childhood home, checking the crops and farm equipment. The trips usually ended with a stop at Larson Co-op, where most of the staff knew Phillip by name.

Later, his favorite drives would also include stops at the east side Culver's and Tractor Supply. The people there became friends and they were always very kind and he was thrilled to see them. Very special visits may even include a stop at Fleet Farm and some of the staff there even stopped by him to visit once upon a time.

He had a collection of hundreds of baseball hats and his bedroom was decorated with John Deere and other assorted farm related decorations. He was also a former employee for many years at V.P.I.

Phillip will be sadly missed by his family and friends, cousin Betty (Larry) Flanders, Robert (Jean) Greinert, as well as many other cousins, and his friends and fellow residents from Randy's Lane. He is also survived by Gregg and Tina Hanlon, Bruce and Ellen Hanlon and their family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a cousin Mary Jane (Francis) Vandervalden, and his dear friend Martin Much, a neighbor who helped care for him as well over the years.

Funeral Services for Phillip will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2pm at Wichmann Funeral Homes, Laemmrich Funeral Home, 312 Milwaukee Street in Menasha with the Rev. Kevin Kelly officiating. There will be a visitation on Saturday at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00pm to 2:00pm. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuenralhomes.com.

A special thank you to the staff of Randy's Lane. The staff and residents there became family before Phillip passed.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020
