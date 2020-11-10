Appleton - Philomena Ottelia Lobermeier Malchow, age 95, passed away Monday, November 9th, at home in the company of her family. Mother Phyllis left with a particularly peaceful countenance on her face. At 95 she was still quite beautiful.Phyllis was born September 12th, 1925, in Fifield, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Inn Keepers, Louis and Matilda Eck (Tillie) Lobermeier. She grew up in depression-era times, learning at a young age how to accomplish much with little. Tillies Old Time Tavern is an early 20th century masterpiece of nostalgia. It's still in the family and was the venue for Mother Phyllis' 91st birthday celebration.Mother Phyllis and Father Arthur built their home on Carroll Street in Appleton, in 1952, from the ground up and primarily with their own labor. It was one of the first and few solid brick homes in the area. They worked hard and sacrificed much to see their children through Catholic grade and high schools.Mother worked for many years at the Zwicker Knitting Mill. After retirement she spent 20 years running the take-out operation at the American Legion, near-always assisted by Father Arthur. Phyllis was a master seamstress, making many uniforms for various sports teams over the years. She enjoyed creating garments and accessories for friends and family.Survivors include her children, Dennis (Sharon) of Dundee, WI, Linda (Jim) Crump of Bozeman, Montana, and Gary of Appleton, Wisconsin. Grandchildren Mathew (Jenny) Werth, Shauna (Edward) Kronfuss and Patrick (Monica) Brassard. Great Grandchildren Sidney and Collin Werth, Cooper and Barrett Kronfuss, Katie and Lily Hughes and numerous nephews, nieces, and God children. She was preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law, Wayne (Linda) Werth, brother Louis (Charlene) Lobermeier, sister Mary Lobermeier, brother in laws, Richard (Marie) and Robert Malchow.Visitation will be held in the Sacred Heart Room, Sacred Heart Church, 222 East Fremont Street, Appleton, Wisconsin, from 9:30 - 11:00, Friday November 13th, followed by Mass of Christian Burial, with Father John Katamba officiating. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery.