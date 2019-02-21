|
|
Phyllis A. Roberts
New London, WI. - Phyllis A. Roberts, age 89, New London passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. She was born on March 20, 1929 in Elgin, WI daughter of the late Fritz and Bessie (Dexter) Beattie. On November 29, 1947, she was united in marriage to David O. Roberts in Georgia. He preceded her in death in 2017. Phyllis was an incredible worker; she worked for many years as a cook at Weyauwega Health Care Center and along with her husband owned and operated the London Inn Bar in New London. She was a loving mother and grandmother always putting others needs before her own. She was a great baker and made the best Ranger cookies ever.
Phyllis is survived by her children: Marvin (Linda) Roberts, Linda (Brian) Zietlow, Barbara Thayer and Pamela (Donald) Behm; grandchildren: Tracy (Brad) Elsner, Cody Roberts, Stacy (Paul) Bartline, Tammy (Doug) Sorge, Bridgitt (Jim) Dumbleton, Mark Thayer IV, Jeremiah Thayer, Katie (Wade) Wisnefske, Kimberly Polanco; 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother Lee Beattie, and sisters, Betty Lutz and Connie (Dave) Bentley; and also nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister and brother in-law, Marvella (Donald) Van Straten; sister in-law and brother in-law, June (Harold) Hutchinson and four brother in-laws, George, Fritz, Victor Roberts and George Lutz.
The Christian Funeral for Phyllis will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Emanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in New London with Rev. Mark Tiefel officiating. Burial will be in Floral Hill Cemetery in New London. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
A special thanks to the staff at the Wisconsin Veteran's Home in King for their wonderful care and concern of Phyllis.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 21, 2019