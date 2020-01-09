|
|
Phyllis Ann (Bonack) Nelson
Appleton - Phyllis Ann (Bonack) Nelson, 83, went to the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday, January 9, 2020. She was born on April 22, 1936 in Rhinelander, WI to Chris and Clara (Felch) Bonack.
Phyllis attended Zion Lutheran Grade School, graduated from Rhinelander Highschool and later attended UW-Stevens Point. On February 4, 1955, she married Carl Nelson at Zion Lutheran Church in Rhinelander. They were blessed to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in 2005 with the whole family at a weekend gathering in Wisconsin Dells, before he preceded her in death in 2006.
Phyllis spent much of her life raising her family of three sons and two daughters. She spent many years at Wisconsin Employers group, but loved being a nature guide at Mosquito Hill; and after Carl retired, they spent six amazing years volunteering for Wisconsin Lutheran Synods, Builders for Christ Projects. They often left their rural Appleton home for many months and traveled the United States in their 5th wheel to live on sites where they assisted in the building of mission churches and school additions. Carl and Phyllis facilitated 17 churches and school additions during his retirement time on earth. Her Hobbies included bird watching and enjoying nature, as she loved spending time up at the lake with family.
Phyllis is survived by her gentleman friend, Roland Stuedemann; and all her children, Jayson (Lynn "Sheeper") Nelson, Mitch (Ruth) Nelson, Michael Todd Nelson (Debbie Nelson), Cindi (Bill Ritcey) Ritcey Fox, Lisa (Tom) Borchert; seven grandchildren, Kevin Nelson, Dan Nelson (Monica Hammen), Justin Nelson (Olivia Pruitt), Bryan (Amie) Fox, Clark (Bobbie) Fox, John Borchert (Megan Kelly), Susan (Matt) Delaney; and 10 great-grandchildren: (Bryan's) Brooke, Alyvia, Kendra, Carter, Brytni, Linkin; (Clark's) Gavin, Devin, Logan and Onyx Fox; her brother-in-law, Robert Torgerson; all of her sister's children; and special extended family members, Amanda, Michael and Meghan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Lorraine Torgerson.
The family extends special thanks to the staffs of Island Shores Assisted Living Facility and Theda Care Hospice for their support and care.
Visitation will be at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, N3505 Hwy 47, on Saturday, January 11, from 9 to 11 a.m.; followed by a Memorial Service celebrating Phyllis's life and resurrection at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mark Gartner officiating. A luncheon for family and friends will be held immediately following at the church. Entombment will take place at Appleton Highland Memorial Park Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. From now on there is reserved for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will give me on that day, and not only to me but also to all who have longed for his appearing." — 2 Timothy 4:7-8 (NRSV)
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020