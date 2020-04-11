|
|
Phyllis C. Heimmermann
Hortonville - Phyllis Carol Heimmermann, age 84, passed away peacefully at home with family at her side on Friday, April 10, 2020. Phyllis was born on March 23, 1936 in the Town of Ellington to the late Joseph and Inez (McKeever) Weiland. Sixty-three years ago, on November 22, 1956, she was united in marriage to Damian Heimmermann. She frequently said, "I just threw these seeds on the ground and look what grew." She loved working at Greenville Floral for many years and then at Black Creek Garden and Gifts. She was a loving mother and grandmother to her sixteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Damian; daughters, Brenda (Frederick) Bohman, Lisa (Shawn) Eisch, Cathy (Kurt) Waterstradt and Mary Jo Wagner; sons, Nicholas (Mary), Michael (Leslie), Fredrick (Tracy), John (special friend Brenda) and Matthew; sisters, Alice (Doug) Seidler and Jude (Ben) Bavinck; sister-in-law Rosie Weiland and Audrey Heimmermann; brother-in-law Ervin Van Camp; grandchildren Damian and Nathan Bohman, Daniel Strong, Tanya Jacobs, Thomas, Andrew and Anna Eisch, Madison and Camden Waterstradt, Dylan, Lucas, Noah and Zoey Heimmermann, Alexandria (Schroeder) Andrea and Blake Heimmermann and Vander Wagner.
Phyllis was preceded in death by an infant son; parents; sister Marcella, and brother Robert; sisters-in-law Audrey Dalke and Betty Van Camp; brothers-in-law Robert Koleske, Doug Seidler, Raymond Heimmermann, Monroe Dalke and granddaughter Ashley Strong.
The family would graciously like to thank caregivers Marianne, Wendy, Carly and Jessie, who have become part of our family during this journey.
Due to state-mandated regulations on gatherings, a private family service will be held at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Greenville. Burial in the parish cemetery and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.
A memorial fund has been established in Phyllis' name. In lieu of the current economic impact to small businesses the family encourages patronizing Black Creek Garden and Gifts where Mom spent many happy hours among the flowers.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020