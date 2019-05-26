|
|
Phyllis E. (Van Vreede) Mauthe
Appleton - Phyllis E. (Van Vreede) Mauthe, passed away at the age of 92, on May 18, 2019. Phyllis was born on November 9, 1926, in Kaukauna to Theodore and Katheryn (Dempsey) Van Vreede. She graduated from Freedom High School as Valedictorian in 1944.
Phyllis married Lawrence A. Mauthe on April 17, 1948, and raised six children. She later went back to school to become a Ward Clerk at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She also worked for a local dress shop in town, and volunteered at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. Phyllis was an avid bridge player, liked to crochet, enjoyed quilt making, and loved to travel.
She is survived by her children: Diane Bates-Schmit, Pauline Mauthe, Paula (Ken) Skitch, David (Tracie) Mauthe, and son-in-law: Harvey Schaefer; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great great grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers: Jim Van Vreede and Tom Van Vreede; sister-in-law Myrt Van Vreede; brother- and sisters-in-law: Louis (Betty) Mauthe, Bea Greb, and Mary Mauthe.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter: Jane Schaefer; son Mark Mauthe; son-in-law: Steve Schmit; granddaughters: Kelly Schaefer and Michelle Mauthe; her sisters: Anita (John) Hammil, Lucille (Bill) Moser, Marian (Jack Joosten) Hurley, Helen (Donald) John, Marge (Gordon) Lamers; brothers: Jerry Van Vreede, and Mark (Carol) Van Vreede; sisters-in-law Lori Van Vreede and Esther Van Vreede.
Also preceding her in death were her in-laws: John (Betty) Mauthe, Gerry Mauthe, Doris (Jack) Parker, Magdaline (Les) Belling, Ann Mauthe, Helen (Ted) Felzer, Ruth (Joe) Kaiser, and brother-in-law Phil Greb.
A Mass of Resurrection will be at 12:00 pm, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, at 1617 W. Pine St., Appleton. Visitation will be held on Saturday at church from 10:00 am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 26, 2019