Services
Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road
Menasha, WI 54952
920-720-0314
For more information about
Phyllis Sahotsky
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road
Menasha, WI 54952
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road
Menasha, WI 54952
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Sahotsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis F. Sahotsky


2019 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis F. Sahotsky Obituary
Phyllis F. Sahotsky

Menasha - We lost a great woman on June 13. Phyllis was stronger than most of us. She Survived the Great Depression, WWII, and a son who served in Vietnam.

Phyllis married Donald J. Sahotsky and built their home in Menasha. Together they raised four children. Surviving her are Donna and Guy Young, Randy and Cindy Sahotsky, Sandra and Chris Nwabeke. She was welcomed into heaven by her husband, Don; son, Al Jahnke, and her siblings.

Because Phyllis was the youngest of eight, she made many early memories with her nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was the ultimate care giver and she will be forever remembered for the loving care she gave to her husband, Don, after his stroke and her devotion to her grandchildren. Her unconditional love was felt by her family and friends.

A Funeral for Phyllis will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home with Rev. Stephanie Lorenz officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Phyllis will join Don in Resthaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindnesses or make a charitable donation.

Special thanks to the Matthews Senior Living and Parkview Health Care staff for their kindness and care.

Rest peacefully Mom

Westgor Funeral Homes

1140 Appleton Rd. Menasha 720-0314

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent