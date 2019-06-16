|
Phyllis F. Sahotsky
Menasha - We lost a great woman on June 13. Phyllis was stronger than most of us. She Survived the Great Depression, WWII, and a son who served in Vietnam.
Phyllis married Donald J. Sahotsky and built their home in Menasha. Together they raised four children. Surviving her are Donna and Guy Young, Randy and Cindy Sahotsky, Sandra and Chris Nwabeke. She was welcomed into heaven by her husband, Don; son, Al Jahnke, and her siblings.
Because Phyllis was the youngest of eight, she made many early memories with her nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was the ultimate care giver and she will be forever remembered for the loving care she gave to her husband, Don, after his stroke and her devotion to her grandchildren. Her unconditional love was felt by her family and friends.
A Funeral for Phyllis will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home with Rev. Stephanie Lorenz officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Phyllis will join Don in Resthaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindnesses or make a charitable donation.
Special thanks to the Matthews Senior Living and Parkview Health Care staff for their kindness and care.
Rest peacefully Mom
