Phyllis F. Seifert
Appleton - Phyllis Francis Seifert (née Hanson), 98, of Appleton, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Renaissance Assisted Living Center in Appleton.
Phyllis was born in Hortonville, WI on August 19, 1921 to parents Wally and Ceil Hanson. The oldest of six siblings, she soon learned the responsibilities of cooking and baking and helping on the farm. After graduating from Hortonville High School in 1939, Phyllis began working as a secretary at the Aid Association for Lutherans (AAL) in Appleton,WI.
While working at AAL, Phyllis met John Seifert of Greenville, WI. Love blossomed and they were married in Hortonville
WI on May 26, 1945. Phyllis and John soon moved to Battle Creek, MI where they welcomed three children, James, David and Susan.
As John's work moved the family to a number of cities, Phyllis remained a dedicated, stay-at-home wife and mother, making home a welcome haven for the entire family. Church fellowship was a priority wherever they lived and included Bible studies, singing in the church choir and volunteering wherever help was needed.
Phyllis and John eventually retired to Appleton. As members of Faith Lutheran Church, they were actively involved in various Bible studies and fellowship. Always an avid reader, Phyllis could often be found in the church library on Sunday mornings, returning one book only to check out a new one. She especially enjoyed tying quilts and embroidering baptismal napkins.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Harry and Wes and her husband of 72 years, John. She is survived by her three children: Jim (Judy) Seifert, Salt Lake City, UT, David (Jean) Seifert, Fargo, ND and Sue (Randy) Hanson, Redlands, CA. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Brian (Laura) Seifert, Tom Seifert, Christy (Matt) Walthius, Laura Seifert, John Seifert, Amy (Adam) Hass, Katie (Colin) Millsom, and Kim (Matt) Bayliss; eleven great-grandchildren: Emma, John, Molly, Aiden, Claire, Nathan, Evan, Kaelie, Cayden, Sebastian and Elizabeth, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
The memorial service for Phyllis will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 24, 2020 at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 601 E Glendale Ave. in Appleton. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com
.
Memorials can be sent to Faith Lutheran Church, 601 E. Glendale Ave., Appleton, WI 54911 or Asera Care, 2633 Development Drive, #10, Green Bay, WI 54311. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com
.
The family would like to thank the staff at Renaissance Assisted Living and AseraCare for their kind support.