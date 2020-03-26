|
Phyllis G. Harke
Appleton - Phyllis G. (Schmidt) Harke passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the age of 80. She was born on July 12, 1939, in the city of Oshkosh to the late Anton and Caroline (Spanbauer) Schmidt. She graduated from Oshkosh High School and worked at Wisconsin Bell when she met her husband Allen J. Harke in 1959. Phyllis was united in marriage to Allen on January 2, 1960, at St. Vincent Catholic Church in Oshkosh. They moved to Arizona but soon returned to Wisconsin, where Phyllis worked various part-time positions as well as being a full-time wife and mother.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of 60 years, Allen, children Timothy and Cheryl (Peters) Harke, Tracy Stelter, Terry and Jesse Bellin, Tony and Laura (Handrich) Harke, grandchildren Amanda (Lee) Burtraw, Tyler Harke, Dallas and Montana Stelter, Josey (Brandon) Schmoldt, Allie Bellin, Kaylie (Kevin) Manteufel, Madeleine, Samuel, Claire and Lillian Harke, great-grandchildren, Ellie, Owen, Ryan, Tessa and Reese, sister Doris (Dick) Gocker, brothers-in-law Bob (Shirley) Harke, Jim (Jean) Harke, Glenn (Sharon) Harke, and sister-in-law Bev Harke. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her brother Kenneth "Sunny" Schmidt, sister Joyce (Dick) Klemz, father and mother-in-law Otto and Marie Harke, brothers-in-law Elwood and Lyle Harke.
Phyllis spent most of her time crocheting, making beautiful items for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many many others. She enjoyed playing endless games of cribbage with her husband, building hundreds of jigsaws and solving sudoku puzzles. Phyllis and her husband took joy in traveling to warm climates when they could. She also loved the visits with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In light of the current events, a celebration of life for Phyllis will be held at a later date. When the service is scheduled, an updated obituary will appear on the website at wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020