Phyllis Hay
Oshkosh - Phyllis Lenore Hay was called to her eternal home peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Phyllis was born in St. Joseph Michigan on May 15, 1931 to Lester and Esther (Jacobsen) Brann. She resided in Racine, WI throughout her childhood. After graduating from UW-Madison, she married Lt Col (Ret) David John Hay. Following the birth of their two children, Phyllis moved to Wisconsin after a divorce and settled in Whitefish Bay. She received her Master's Degree in Social Work and worked for Milwaukee County and the Glendale School District. Yearning for adventure, she worked for the Armed Forces School District as a social worker and was stationed in Italy and Germany for a total of four years. After returning to the States, Phyllis and her children settled in Fond du Lac, WI where she worked for the school district for 15 years. During her time in multiple school districts, she was able to touch the lives of many students and families.
Leading an active lifestyle, Phyllis enjoyed time spent with family and friends including taking her grandchildren on once-in-a-lifetime excursions. In retirement, she was very active in the Fond du Lac Community Theater and upon moving to Appleton, active in the Appleton Senior Center. In addition, she enjoyed golfing and bowling leagues, and several volunteer opportunities in the community. Embracing her love of nature, she enjoyed living on the waterfront. Her love of travel took her places throughout the country, including Arizona, Florida and multiple Elderhostel locations. Phyllis never met a stranger, easily striking up a conversation with everyone she met with an eager and sincere desire to learn from them.
She is survived by her son Steve (Julie) Hay, daughter Linda Bunge, grandchildren Jesse, Lisa, Blake, Emily and Michael and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Esther Brann, brother Lester "Bill" (Lois) Brann, and sister Jean (Frank) Shuler.
A private family ceremony will be held to celebrate Phyllis' life and legacy.
In lieu of flowers or monetary gifts, please consider donating to your local Alzheimer's organization in Phyllis' honor.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Lakeshore Manor Memory Care Staff, Bluestone Physician Services and Compassus Hospice.
A final thought by Phyllis: "Enjoy every moment with each other. Try new experiences!"
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020