Phyllis J. Kulick
1942 - 2020
Appleton - Phyllis J. Kulick, age 78, of Appleton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 5, 2020, at Century Oaks Assisted Living in Appleton. Phyllis was born in Appleton on May 8, 1942 to the late Philip and Clara (Schmitt) Leonhardt. On February 23, 1963, she was united in marriage to William Kulick. The couple enjoyed 45 years together until his passing in 2008. Phyllis worked at K-Mart in the jewelry department for many years. She enjoyed going to the casino and was a member at St. Therese Parish in Appleton.

Phyllis is survived by her sister, Charlotte Hipp, Appleton; two grandsons, Cameron and Caiden and their mother Julie; brother-in-law, Al Weiner; and 2 sisters-in-law: Diane Kulick and Betsy Leopold. She is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant daughter Brenda, infant son Joseph, and 2 sons: Brian and Brad Kulick; sister Beatrice Weiner, brothers-in-law Eugene Hipp and Fred Kulick, sister-in-law Gladys (Frank) Stepanski, and 3 nieces.

Per Phyllis' wishes, no services will be held. Interment will take place at St. John Cemetery, Menasha.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ascension Hospice - especially her nurse MaKenzie and the staff at Century Oaks Assisted Living for the compassionate care given to Phyllis.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
