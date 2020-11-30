Phyllis J. SpaudeAppleton - Phyllis {Kordus} Spaude, formerly of Greenville, was born on May 7, 1931 to Leo & Mary Kordus in Wausau, Wisconsin passed peacefully on November 28, 2020 in her home. She was preceded in death by all nine of her siblings, her parents, her son Mark Spaude and her beloved husband Kenneth Spaude after 63 years of marriage [married April 26, 1952.}Phyllis was a devout Catholic and believed in her faith unquestionably. Her faith was her foundation that got her through raising her seven children, ten grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. She loved her family and spent a lot of time showing her love by baking everyone's favorite foods for any occasion. She and her husband Kenny raised their children in Biron, Wisconsin and retired to the cottage home they built on Lake Nokomis in Tomahawk WI. She loved fishing, enjoyed gardening, cooking, watching the Packers, and playing sheepshead. She loved little children and had a very nurturing spirit. She was proud of her Polish heritage. Phyllis walked almost every day. Even on her final day on earth, she enjoyed a nice walk with family in her wheelchair along the Fox River trail. She was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Greenville.She had seven children: Paul {Karen} Spaude of Colgate WI; Mark {predeceased} {Deborah} Spaude of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; Christine {Clay} Patmont of Bainbridge Island, WA; Therese {Donald} Larsen of Sopchoppy, FL; Joseph {Barbara} Spaude of Waconia, MN; John Spaude of Twisp, WA; Matthew {Suzanne} Spaude of Greenville, WI; ten grandchildren: Allison Roeder {Michael}, Nick Spaude, Lindsey Borton {Matthew}, Stephanie Spaude, Luke Spaude, Nathan Patmont, Timothy Patmont {Andrea}, Eli Patmont, Jacob Spaude, Paige Spaude and also four great-grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.The Funeral Mass for Phyllis will be held at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Greenville on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Michael Warden officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. A visitation for Phyllis will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Those able to attend please wear facemasks and practice social distancing. There will be no meal after the service due to Covid. For those unable to attend, Phyllis's service will be recorded and link put on her obituary page on our website.The family would like to thank Jennifer Thompson and the staff at Eagle Point in Appleton for all their loving care of Phyllis.Cards and donations can be mailed care of Paul Spaude at 4680 Teal Court Colgate, WI 53017