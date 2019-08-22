|
Phyllis J. Stumpf
Combined Locks - Phyllis J. Stumpf, age 85, of Combined Locks, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019. She was born on July 18, 1934, daughter of the late Walter and Esther (Fox) Summers.
After high school, Phyllis worked at the power company. There, her work friend introduced her to her brother, Patrick Stumpf, from Darboy. They were married at St. Mary Catholic Church in Kaukauna on October 27, 1954. After their 7 children were born, Phyllis began working at the Darboy Club. She ended her working career at Secura Insurance.
Phyllis was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Combined Locks, where she was very active in the Mission Sewing club. She enjoyed tending to her gardens and feeding the birds in her yard. Most of all, Phyllis loved her family. She spent lots of time with her sisters and babysitting the grandchildren.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of over 64 years, Patrick Stumpf; children: Christi (Ron) Rutten, Sandra (Alan) Miller, Kathryn (Phil) Fryman, Father Walter Stumpf, Peter (Michele) Stumpf and Philip (Megan) Stumpf; grandchildren: Ben (Crissy) Rutten, Laura Petersen, Maria (John) Triggs, Alison (Mario) Russo, Jessica Arndt, Carrie (Aaron) Siebers, Andrew (Amy) Fryman, Brett (Kami) Stumpf, Tyler (fiance, Kristen) Stumpf, Brandon Stumpf, Trevor (Joselyn) Stumpf, Brianna Stumpf, Meghan McKeithan, Renae (Pat) Buyeske, Blake (Lauren) Jansen, Derrick Stumpf, Patrick Stumpf, Clayton (friend Heather) Stumpf and Emmalyn Stumpf; 16 great grandchildren; siblings: Dolores Besaw, Patsy Van Linn, Pauline (Maynard) Krueger and Judy (Bob) Wurdinger; brothers and sisters-in-law: Bonnie Summers, Doris (Roger) George, Ellen Lamers, Kathleen Stumpf, Paul (Ruth) Stumpf, Tom Stumpf, Joe (Joan) Stumpf and John (Lynn) Stumpf; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Esther; father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Isabel Stumpf; a son, James Stumpf; siblings: Mary Ann (Roy) Vande Yacht and Tom Summers; brothers and sisters-in-law: Bob Besaw, Joe Van Linn, Sister Bridget Stumpf, Gene (Casilda) Stumpf, Harvey (Theresa) (Shirley) Stumpf, Alice Parker, Herman Lamers and Ann Stumpf.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 410 Wallace Street, Combined Locks, with her son Father Walter Stumpf officiating and Fr. Andrew Kysely concelebrating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in her name. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Stumpf family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Frontida Assisted Living and Ascension Hospice for their wonderful care given to Phyllis.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 22, 2019