Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ST. BERNADETTE CATHOLIC CHURCH
2331 E. Lourdes Dr.
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
ST. BERNADETTE CATHOLIC CHURCH
2331 E. Lourdes Dr.
Phyllis Klahn Obituary
Phyllis Klahn

Kimberly - Phyllis A. Klahn, 77, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.

The memorial mass for Phyllis will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 12:00 PM at ST. BERNADETTE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2331 E. Lourdes Dr. A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 15, 2019
