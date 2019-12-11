|
Phyllis L. Posselt
Appleton - The Lord called Phyllis Loraine (Falck) Posselt home on December 10 2019. By the grace of God she reached the age of 84. She was born on June 8, 1935 at Bellin Memorial Hospital in Green Bay, daughter of the late Karl and Mildred (Hafeman) Falck. Upon graduating from East De Pere High School she moved to Appleton with an umbrella and a good pair of walking shoes excited to start her first job at AAL. She was united in marriage to Ronald Posselt January 18, 1965. They were blessed with two children, Derek and Kristin, who she gives credit for mastering her eye roll.
She enjoyed touring North America with Ron, bicycling on the bike trails and the RV club they belonged to. She also enjoyed her Packer and Badger football games where you could find her coaching from her living room. She had lifelong friendships that she held near and dear to her. Her laughter and her one- liners were contagious and memorable.
Phyllis is survived by her loving husband Ron; her daughter, Kristin (Brad) Dvorachek and her grandson Brett Dvorachek (Karlee Wech). She is also survived by a wonderful family including her two brothers: David (Joan) Falck and Roger (Shirley) Falck; her many nieces and nephews; as well as her many friends. She was preceded in death by her son Derek; her parents Mildred and Karl Falck; as well as her sisters/brothers in-law: Gertrude and Jake Knoke, Velma and Martin Melchar and Marilyn and Wally Semrau.
Funeral service for Phyllis will be 11:00 AM on Saturday December 21, 2019 at BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 530 W Parkway Blvd, Appleton, with Rev. Zach Gebert officiating. Visitation will be held at the church Saturday morning beginning at 9:30 until 10:45 AM, with the service to begin at 11:00 AM. A private family burial will happen at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Fox Valley Lutherans choral department to honor her love of music.
Phyllis and her family would like to give a special thank you to Brewster Village for their care as well as Ascension Hospice, especially Dana. Dana your kindness and laughter were appreciated more than you know. Thank you to all her friends, our friends and our family that came to visit her through her courageous battle with cancer.
BECAUSE HE LIVES I ALSO SHALL LIVE
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019