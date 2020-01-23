Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
601 E Glendale Ave
Appleton, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
601 E Glendale Ave
Appleton, WI
Phyllis Seifert Obituary
Phyllis Seifert

Appleton - Phyllis Francis Seifert (née Hanson), 98, of Appleton, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Renaissance Assisted Living Center in Appleton.

The memorial service for Phyllis will be held on Friday, March 27th at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 601 E Glendale Ave. in Appleton. Visitation will be at 9:00am with the funeral service starting at 11:00am.

A full obituary will run the week before the service and more information may be found at www.wichmannfargo.com

