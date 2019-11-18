|
Phyllis Steiger
Hortonville - Phyllis L. Steiger, age 94, of Hortonville, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at St. Joseph Residence in New London. She was born on June 1, 1925 in Post Lake, WI, the daughter of the late Floyd and Josephine(Burr)Williams.
On August 7, 1948, Phyllis married Allan at Hope United Church of Christ in Fremont. He preceded her in death on May 26, 2015.
Phyllis worked for the Toy Factory in Hortonville for many years and later worked at the Kwik Trip before retiring. She was a member of Hope United Church of Christ. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, fishing and camping. She enjoyed especially enjoyed spending time with with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and since she has been at St. Joseph's, she loved to play bingo.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Deb Muskevitsch, New London; two sons, David (Pam) Steiger, Kimberly and Dennis (Sandy) Steiger; New London; nine grandchildren, Jennifer(Andy)Young, Joshua(Mindy)Muskevitsch, Jeremy(Special friend, Kelly)Muskevitsch, Britney(Ron)Orr, Brynne(Josh)Hounsell, Breanna(Josh)Patton, Brandon Steiger, Jason(Special friend, Nissa)Steiger and Crystal(Chad)Elsholtz, 23 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and two more on the way; three sisters-in-law, Dorie Williams, Sharon Steiger and Grace Kaminski; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by five brothers, Clifford(Peggy)Williams, Floyd(Lea)Williams, George Williams, Nathan and Kenneth Williams; a son-in-law, Romy Muskevitsch and a brother-in-law, Daral Steiger. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at Hope United Church of Christ 8950 Alpine Rd., Fremont. Pastor Lance Lackore will officiate. Visitation will be held at Hope United Church of Christ on Friday, from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery, Clintonville.
Phyllis' family would like to extend a very special Thank you to the staff at St. Joseph Residence as well as Compassus Hospice for the wonderful care she was provided with during her time there.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019