Pierce White
New London - If Love could have kept you here, you would have lived forever. You were my first true love and made me a mom. Through tough times and good times, I could have never asked for a better son and friend. I am truly proud to call you my son.
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Pierce Wade White, forever 16, our beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 2nd, 2020 in a car accident.
He was a kind gentle young man with an old soul. He had a way of making people smile, laugh, and pick people up when they are down. If he wasn't reading, he was playing video games, camping with family and friends, playing with electronics and boating. His favorite holiday was Halloween with scaring his friends, haunted houses, and helping family friends' kids enjoying the holiday as he did. He liked to fix things and tinker with cars with his dad Josh, and liked to go Jeeping with friends which inspired him to have aspirations to be in the Airforce to become a mechanic. He was a wonderful young man who everyone loved and misses. He made an impact on people in the smallest places, and words like genuine and warm hearted are how people describe him.
He's deeply missed by his mom and step dad: Shanna and Josh Brewer; father: Carey (Michelle) White; siblings: Olivia Brewer, Carrington White, Walker (Annel) White, Laney White, Brinley White; step brothers: Reiley and Mason Tyler; grandparents: Debra and Steven Zenisek, Debbie and James Brewer, Sue and Ed Frost; aunts and uncles: Ryan Zenisek, Lindsey and Peter Van Beek, Jamie and Adam Halder, Sarah and Paul Abel, Mike Frost, Jen Fahser, Kevin Spegil, and Andre Foster and many more beloved friends and family.
A special thank you to Mark Budner and Steve Elliot, the New London Fire Department, Waupaca County Sheriff's Department and all responders involved with helping with the response.
A Celebration of Life for Pierce will be held at a date to be determined.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 9 to May 10, 2020