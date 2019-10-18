|
Rachel A. Verboncouer
Appleton - Rachel Antoinette Verboncouer passed away October 16, 2019, at her home in Appleton, WI. Rachel was born to Loddie and Annie (Ney) Schultz on January 16, 1941 in Kewaunee, Wi. She attended Holy Rosary School and Kewaunee High School. She continued her education at Holy Family Nursing School in Manitowoc and became a Registered Nurse. Rachel worked at Kewaunee Hospital until she married Neil Verboncouer on October 26, 1962. The couple moved to Appleton, where Rachel worked at Appleton Medical Center for thirteen years. She worked many positions there, culminating with inservice coordinator. Rachel then retired from nursing to be a fulltime mother to their only child, Valerie. She later worked with Neil in the family business; NV Industries.
Rachel devoted her life to caring for the people she loved. She often helped Valerie with the homeschooling of her children; eager to instill in them curiosity and a desire to learn. Rachel enjoyed reading books and passed this love on to her grandchildren. You could often find them all packed into a chair listening to Grandma read book after book. Rachel loved gardening and spent much of her time tending to the many plants around the house. Never wanting anyone to leave her home hungry, Rachel liked to spoil everyone with her special treats. Favorites among them were: Cold Noodle Salad, Pockshoes, and Apple Pie. Rachel had a way of making the people in her life feel unique, important, and loved unconditionally. Rachel will be missed greatly by her family, especially by her husband Neil.
Rachel is preceded in death by her parents, Loddie and Annie. She is survived by her sisters, Gertie Stuebs, Barbara Richmond, and her brother, John Schultz, her husband of fifty-six years, Neil, daughter Valerie (Joseph) Green, and the treasures of her life, her four grandchildren; Devin, Sophia, Oliver, and Jacinda Green.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1617 W Pine St., Appleton. A visitation will be held at church from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service.
