Rachel Ann Promer
Appleton - Rachel A. Promer, 79, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born on March 2, 1940, in Mosinee, the daughter of James and Elva (Halla) Emmerich. Rachel graduated from Mosinee High School and attended cosmetology school in Wausau. She was united in marriage to Donald Promer on June 19, 1965, in Kaukauna. Rachel will always be remembered for her selfless and giving nature, the attention she gave to caring for her family, and enjoying time spent supporting her husband and children in all of their endeavors. She enjoyed walks in the park, exercising at the health club, and feeding and watching the deer. Rachel loved traveling with family and friends, shopping, animals, and taking pictures and making home movies.
Rachel is survived by her husband of 54 years, Don; 4 children: Lisa (Glen) Kolarik, Chad (Kelly) Promer, Jim Promer, and Lynn (Mike) Ramel; 9 grandchildren: Gavin, Gabe, Madelyn, Lincoln, Nathan, Jake, Luke, Abby, and Taylor; 3 siblings: Arden (Donna) Emmerich, Marita Wagner, and her twin brother: Rod (Gwen) Emmerich; brothers- and sisters-in-law: Richard (Jean) Promer, Robert Promer, Mary (Dan) Biesterveld, and Marlene (Gene Kostrzak) Tennessen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Rachel was preceded in death by her parents and an infant daughter: Lora Lynn.
In accordance with Rachel's wishes, private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to St. Paul Hospice, Kaukauna.
Rachel's family would like to express a sincere thank you to the staff at St. Paul Hospice for their care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019