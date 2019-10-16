Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel Promer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel Ann Promer


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rachel Ann Promer Obituary
Rachel Ann Promer

Appleton - Rachel A. Promer, 79, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was born on March 2, 1940, in Mosinee, the daughter of James and Elva (Halla) Emmerich. Rachel graduated from Mosinee High School and attended cosmetology school in Wausau. She was united in marriage to Donald Promer on June 19, 1965, in Kaukauna. Rachel will always be remembered for her selfless and giving nature, the attention she gave to caring for her family, and enjoying time spent supporting her husband and children in all of their endeavors. She enjoyed walks in the park, exercising at the health club, and feeding and watching the deer. Rachel loved traveling with family and friends, shopping, animals, and taking pictures and making home movies.

Rachel is survived by her husband of 54 years, Don; 4 children: Lisa (Glen) Kolarik, Chad (Kelly) Promer, Jim Promer, and Lynn (Mike) Ramel; 9 grandchildren: Gavin, Gabe, Madelyn, Lincoln, Nathan, Jake, Luke, Abby, and Taylor; 3 siblings: Arden (Donna) Emmerich, Marita Wagner, and her twin brother: Rod (Gwen) Emmerich; brothers- and sisters-in-law: Richard (Jean) Promer, Robert Promer, Mary (Dan) Biesterveld, and Marlene (Gene Kostrzak) Tennessen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Rachel was preceded in death by her parents and an infant daughter: Lora Lynn.

In accordance with Rachel's wishes, private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to St. Paul Hospice, Kaukauna.

Rachel's family would like to express a sincere thank you to the staff at St. Paul Hospice for their care and compassion.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rachel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now
postcrescent