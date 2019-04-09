Rachel M. Berens



Little Chute -



Rachel M. Berens, age 53, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was born to Peter and Janet (nee Ganzen) in Appleton on November 4, 1965. Through the years, Rachel worked at various restaurants in the area, including Willie's Supper Club for many years and most recently, Marty's Place. She loved animals, especially her dog Teddy, and showed horses in her younger years. Rachel enjoyed collecting things, particularly jewelry.



Rachel is survived by her son, Will; parents: Janet (Kenneth) Williams of Green Valley, AZ and Peter (Sandra) Berens of Appleton; brother, Nick C. Berens of Fond du Lac; uncles: Paul Berens of Milwaukee and Gary (Pam) Ganzen of Appleton; and aunt, Carol Mundt of Milwaukee. Rachel is also survived by the many friends that she has endeared over the years.



Rachel was preceded in death by her sister, Leah Doris Berens.



On a personal note, Rachel was very gregarious and accepting of everyone. She was trusting and opened her heart and home to anyone in need. Rachel knew no boundaries when it came to helping others.



Visitation will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) beginning at 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Vincent De Groot officiating. Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch immediately following the memorial service.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.



Rachel loved her son Will very much and was extremely proud of him for being the fine young man he has become.











