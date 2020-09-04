1/1
Rae Marie R. Walters
1931 - 2020
Rae Marie R. Walters

Kaukauna - Gracious, kind and charitable are words to describe Rae Marie Rose (Manske) Walters. She cared greatly for her family and friends. Rae Marie passed away on August 29, 2020 at the age of 89 surrounded by those who loved her.

Rae Marie was born on February 19, 1931 to Edward and Marie Manske in New London, WI. Rae Marie graduated from Washington High School in New London and went to Oshkosh Business College where she earned her secretarial degree. She later met Elmer Walters and during their courtship they enjoyed going to many dances. They fell in love and married on June 19, 1951.

Rae Marie and Elmer raised four children and settled in Appleton where they became life-long members of St. Therese Catholic Church.

Rae Marie is survived by her children Theresa (Gerald) Clark, Barbara (Mike) Laib, Edwin (Barb) and Keith (Joe) Walters-McShane. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Rae Marie is preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings; Lawrence, Norman, Edward and Lorraine.

Due to the pandemic, a private funeral was held at Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home in Menasha. Rae Marie's family would like to thank the staff at Care Partners in Kaukauna for their compassionate care of her during her stay.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
