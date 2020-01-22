|
Ralph A. Dusenbery
Kaukauna - Ralph "Dusey" passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 23, 1933 in Ashland, WI to the late Ralph and Minnie Dusenbery.
Dusey was an incredible husband, loving father, and special grandpa. He worked for the Chicago and North Western Railroad and retired after 40 years of service. Dad was also a proud member of the US Marine Corps, The Elks Lodge 962, VFW, and American Legion. He loved spending his retirement years traveling south with his loving wife to enjoy the warmth, laughs with friends, and golfing. Dad also enjoyed family time at "The Forty" in Ashland with all the grandkids. Grandpa was always full of conversation and laughs and he will be sadly missed by so many.
Dusey is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Mary. Children: Clint (Carol) Dusenbery, Carrie (Dave) Wiese; Kate Dusenbery; grandchildren: Toni, Jack, Anna, Emma, Ella, Owen, Grace, Greta, and Nora; sister-in-law, Kathryn (Jim) Sundalius; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Robert, Loren (Shirley), and Jack; sister, Grace (Ed) Faliski; son-in-law, Michael Wittmann.
A celebration of Dad's life will take place at a later date with immediate family in Ashland, WI.
Our family would like to extend a special thank you to Dad's wonderful hospice nurse, Melissa and the entire hospice team. We would also like to thank the staff at St. Paul Home in Kaukauna for their loving care given to Dad.
Messages of condolences for Ralph may be sent to Verkuilen Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home 2401 Fieldcrest Drive Kaukauna, WI 54130.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020