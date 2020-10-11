1/1
Ralph A. Miller
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph A. Miller

Neenah - Ralph A. Miller, age 77, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was born on October 7, 1943 to the late Frank and Irma Miller and resided in Neenah. Ralph worked for Choice Beverage and Krueger Hardware for many years. He enjoyed fishing, traveling around Wisconsin, and bird watching. Ralph had a quick wit and loved his family dearly.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Miller; sons, Andy (Lori) Miller and Joel (Renee) Miller; grandchildren, Nicole (significant other James) Miller and Lucas Miller; brother, Donald Miller; sisters-in-law, Patti (James) McGinley and Nancy (John Berge) Stolla; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Miller.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Ralph will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Neenah.

Ralph's family would like to extend a warm thank you to the staff of Matthew's Assisted Living in Neenah, especially Melissa for their compassionate care. Further thanks go to Nicole and Heartland Hospice for their excellent care.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 10, 2020
Ralph was like no other brother in the world. I cared for him very deeply. We enjoyed many late evenings, closing the Choice Beverage Mart.
Donald Miller
Brother
October 10, 2020
My Love goes out to My Aunt Barbie and Cousins Andy and Joel. Your Husband, Father and My Uncle was one of a kind and I am saddened that we have lost him. I will forever remember him and hold him close in my ❤ He was a Very Special Uncle and I have many fond memories of him. I truley believe Uncle Ralph is in a better place and he will not have to suffer anymore!

I Love You Uncle Ralph and I know you are Smiling down on All Your Loved Ones. XOXO Sherry Seitz-Roberts
Sherry Seitz-Roberts
Family
October 10, 2020
My dear, sweet and sooo funny uncle Ralph. I am so blessed to have been able to spend such very cherished time with you and aunt Barbie, over the past 7 years. I love you dearly! May you rest in peace... Kathy.❤
Kathy Barrett
Family
October 10, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Jeff Shoman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved