My Love goes out to My Aunt Barbie and Cousins Andy and Joel. Your Husband, Father and My Uncle was one of a kind and I am saddened that we have lost him. I will forever remember him and hold him close in my ❤ He was a Very Special Uncle and I have many fond memories of him. I truley believe Uncle Ralph is in a better place and he will not have to suffer anymore!



I Love You Uncle Ralph and I know you are Smiling down on All Your Loved Ones. XOXO Sherry Seitz-Roberts

Sherry Seitz-Roberts

Family