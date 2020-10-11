Ralph A. Miller
Neenah - Ralph A. Miller, age 77, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was born on October 7, 1943 to the late Frank and Irma Miller and resided in Neenah. Ralph worked for Choice Beverage and Krueger Hardware for many years. He enjoyed fishing, traveling around Wisconsin, and bird watching. Ralph had a quick wit and loved his family dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Miller; sons, Andy (Lori) Miller and Joel (Renee) Miller; grandchildren, Nicole (significant other James) Miller and Lucas Miller; brother, Donald Miller; sisters-in-law, Patti (James) McGinley and Nancy (John Berge) Stolla; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Miller.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Ralph will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Neenah.
Ralph's family would like to extend a warm thank you to the staff of Matthew's Assisted Living in Neenah, especially Melissa for their compassionate care. Further thanks go to Nicole and Heartland Hospice for their excellent care.
