Ralph Carpenter
Appleton - Ralph J. Carpenter, 75, of Appleton passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at St. Paul Home in Kaukauna. He was born on November 4, 1943 a son of the late Erwin and Othalia (Killian) Carpenter.
He was born in Appleton and spent his school years in Shawano having graduated from Shawano High School. Ralph was drafted into the US Army and served from 1965 to 1967. Following service he returned to Appleton where he worked in the paper industry.
In 1969 he began his career with the Appleton Police Department, retiring in 1986.
On February 8, 1989 he was united in marriage to his best friend, Cheryl Swick, in Jamaica.
He enjoyed traveling, children, animals, and making jewelry as he was very artistic.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; three brothers: David Carpenter, Gerald (Anita) Carpenter, and Tom (Barbara) Carpenter; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Swick; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, GW "Bill" Swick; sisters-in-law: Linda Carpenter and Mary Carpenter; brother-in-law, Mark Swick; and his fur baby, Shadow.
A visitation for Ralph will take place at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Appleton on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 9:00 am until the funeral mass at 11:30 am with Fr. Jack Mullarkey and Deacon Lincoln Wood officiating with military honors to follow. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 22, 2019