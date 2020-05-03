|
Ralph E. Paul
Neenah - Ralph Edward Paul lived his almost 90 years with kindness, joy, and a sense of curiosity, from June 4, 1930 to April 21, 2020.
Ralph was born in Sturgeon Bay to Joe and Luella (Crass) Paul.
Ralph found delight and wonder in his life experiences. He grew up living above Paul's Nautical Inn, the Supper Club his parents owned and operated. He had many crazy adventures on The Bay with his cousin Georgie, in the cherry packing plants, and at Cherryland Airport where he learned to fly when he was 16. He graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1948 where his cheerful personality made him popular with his class mates, and was class president. He enjoyed trying everything: football, basketball, baseball, volleyball, golf, tennis, swimming, Civil Air Patrol, school newspaper, yearbook. refugee relief and choir. Ralph attended his 71st class reunion last year to reminisce with his classmates!
Ralph attended UW Madison, where his mother literally dropped him off in the middle of Madison to start his freshmen year. He lived in a Quonset housing unit at Truax field. He said "I was just amazed by everything around me".
Ralph's college life was interrupted by the Korean Conflict, and he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952. He selected Trieste from the list of potential assignments because it sounded interesting, not knowing he was blessed to be heading to an Italian seaport where he would serve as a court stenographer and Commanding Officer staff. He traveled solo across Europe by train every chance he had and delighted in all his new experiences and adventures. He forever felt the guilt of his safe assignment, especially after visiting the Normandy American Cemetery, a mournful reminder of all who gave their lives in war.
After he returned from Italy, Ralph finished his studies at UW Madison, graduating with a degree in Accounting, and returned to Sturgeon Bay where he married his sweetheart Mary Alice Bridenhagen. They were united in marriage on January 26, 1957 at St Joseph Church. Together, they enjoyed over 63 years of marriage.
Ralph began his career as a Corporate Auditor for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue and he and Mary moved to Madison, where son Cameron was born, then to New Berlin, before moving to the Fox Valley in 1960, where Carla and Jennifer were born. Ralph earned his CPA and worked from the Appleton office of the WDR where he made lifelong friends with Paul, Eddie, Ron and Steve. Ralph eventually opened his own accounting practice where Carla joined him for 25 years. He enjoyed his relationships with his clients and reluctantly retired at age 83.
Ralph had a zest for life - learning, exploring and discovering with his friends and family. The family took many camping trips, several "out west", hiking and exploring in the mountains. His love of the out-of-doors also made him a beloved Acting Scout Master for St Gabriel Troop 74 for 12 years, and he enjoyed summer and winter camping at Gardner Dam Boy Scout Camp. He was honored with the BSA Silver Beaver Award for distinguished service to youth. Ralph and Mary attended Packer Games for over 50 years and he enjoyed aeronautics, working in his flower garden, and golfing - returning to Door County to play in The Curly Paul Open for many years. The last 25 years he enjoyed summer vacations at the cottage on Lake Superior scanning the nights skies for constellations and satellites. He loved to fly whenever he had the chance, taking up flying lessons again, only a few short years ago! He was always up for a party, or reason to gather his friends and family for a prost with the Paul Family hooch!
Ralph had many debilitating health issues in his later years, and he used up all of his Nine Lives - with little complaint. The last 3 months being the biggest challenge of his life, in rehab and restricted from being with his family due to the Covid-19 quarantine, his family was his joy and sustenance. We are relieved he is no longer alone, and are comforted that he has joined those he loved and who passed before him, especially; son, Cameron Paul, parents, Joe and Luella Paul, in laws; Fritz and Ella Bridenhagen, Maude Feeney and Mary Kay Feeney; brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Gloria Paul, niece and nephew, Susan Paul and Peter Guth.
Ralph is survived by his wife Mary Alice, daughter Carla Paul Mulvey (Gary) and their children Henry and Jack; daughter Jennifer Heck (Ken), and their children Grace, Joseph, Charlie and Ella; daughter-in-law Ruth Paul and her daughter Emma (fiancé Alex), sister Mary Lou Guth (Gerald), sisters-in-laws Kay Herlache and Cindy McBryde, and brother-in-law, Tom Bridenhagen (Bonnie), and numerous Paul and Bridenhagen nieces and nephews.
Ralph (Dad) was the kindest person we have known, and showed his family and friends unconditional love and devotion. We are thankful for the many kind doctors, nurses and medical staff who cared for Ralph over the last years. Due to these difficult times, a Celebration of Ralph's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.
And as Ralph would remind us whenever we said goodbye, "be good!".
