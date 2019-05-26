|
Ralph Pleier
Kimberly - Ralph Pleier 98, Kimberly, died peacefully Friday May 24, 2019. He was born June 8, 1920, in Appleton to Jacob and Linda (Koepnick) Pleier.
Ralph attended St. Joseph Grade School and Appleton High School, graduating in 1938. During WW II, Ralph served in the United States Army Air Corps in the Pacific Theater for four years. On July 24, 1943, Ralph married Pauline Van Beek in Kimberly. He had been employed at the Appleton Post Office for over 30 years, and later part time at the Automotive Supply Company in Appleton. In his retirement, Ralph and Pauline delivered Meals On Wheels for over twenty years. One of Ralph's greatest joys was living in such a close knit and fun-loving Kimberly neighborhood.
Ralph is survived by his son Rev. David Pleier, Manitowoc, WI; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dick and Gloria Van Beek, Marinetta, GA; he is further survived by many nieces, nephews and good friends.
Ralph was proceeded in death by his wife, Pauline on February 1, 2004.
Friends may call at Holy Spirit Parish, 620 E. Kimberly Ave., Kimberly, on Wednesday May 29th, from 1:30 P.M.- 4:30 P.M. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 4:30 at the church with Ralph's son, Rev. David Pleier officiating. Burial will be in the Holy Name Cemetery in Kimberly.
A very special Thank You to Rose and Dave, Lisa and Steve, Terry and Ben for all that they did for Ralph in these recent months. Also, a special Thank You to the staff of the Third Floor of St. Elizabeth Hospital, Appleton for their compassion and professionalism. Any memorial gifts will be shared with Ralph's favorite charities. Blaney Funeral Home, Green Bay, is assisting the Pleier family with funeral arrangements. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 26 to May 27, 2019