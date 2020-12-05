Ralph W. ThernNew London - Ralph William Thern, age 85, passed away on December 4, 2020, due to a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. He was born June 4, 1935, in Hortonville to the late Lawrence and Lorraine (Hidde) Thern.He is survived by four children: Timothy (Cherri) Thern, Kari (Mark) Niemuth, Andrew Thern (significant other Lindsey Sanders), and Michelle (Nick) Huebner, all of New London. Grandchildren: Tia Thern (fiancé Nick Jaeger), Danielle Cole (fiancé Josh Storar), Tayler Cole (special friend Katie Longsine), Ryan Niemuth (fiancé Sarah Volhard), Amy Niemuth, and Kaylyn and Evan Huebner. He is further survived by a sister, Marlene Wegner, of Appleton; nieces, nephews and other relatives.Ralph was preceded in death by his beloved wife Dorothy (Bruss) in 2003, his parents, sister and brother-in-law Joann and Harold Dreier, brother and sister-in-law Kenneth and Peg Thern, sister Kathleen Manske, and brother-in-law Don Wegner.He graduated from New London Washington High School in 1952. He worked at Bordens in New London for 15 years, dairy farmed for 30 years, and worked part-time at the First State Bank in New London for 10 years until his retirement.Ralph served 20 years on the Liberty Town Board, of which six of them were as Town Chairman. He served 12 years as an Outagamie County Supervisor. He was a member of the Board of Directors for the Ellington Mutual Insurance Company for 10 years.Ralph lived on the same farm his parents settled on in 1944. In November 2016 he moved to Trinity Terrace Assisted Living Facility in New London and in January 2019 he moved to St. Joseph Residence.Ralph was a faithful member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 9th at 11:00 am at the Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London with Rev. Mark Tiefel officiating. Friends may call at the Cline Hanson Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 8th from 4-7 pm and then at the church on Wednesday from 9-11 am. Burial will take place in the Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Lebanon.The family would like to thank the staff at Trinity Terrace Assisted Living and St. Joseph Residence for taking care of their father, especially Carrie Schuelke.In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed towards Emanuel Lutheran Church.