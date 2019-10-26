Services
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
Ramon J. Altobelli

Ramon J. Altobelli

Menasha - Ramon Altobelli was taken from us too soon. He died unexpectedly and of natural causes on October 24, 2019, at the age of 57. The Mass of Christian burial for Ramon will be held at 5:30 PM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, located at 312 S. State Street in Appleton, with Fr. Bill Swichtenberg officiating. A private burial will take place in Upper Michigan at a later date. Friends and family are invited to gather at the church on Tuesday, from 2:30 PM until the time of the Mass at 5:30 PM.

A complete obituary will appear in the Monday Post Crescent.

For more information, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
